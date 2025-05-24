Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru man pours toilet cleaner acid on wife's face after dispute over loud music; police probe underway

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2025 12:41 PM IST

The victim, who is a beautician by profession, sustained injuries to her head and her face. She is currently recovering in hospital.

A man in Bengaluru allegedly poured toilet cleaner acid on his wife after the couple had an argument over the volume of music playing on his mobile phone, police officials told PTI on Saturday. 

The Bengaluru police are attempting to nab the husband, who had fled the scene of the crime.(PTI)
The Bengaluru police are attempting to nab the husband, who had fled the scene of the crime.(PTI)

The woman is currently recuperating at an hospital and is no longer in critical condition. The victim, who is a beautician by profession, sustained injuries to her head and her face. 

Also Read: Man throws acid on ex-wife, locks her with tied hands and feet before fleeing

The incident occurred at 9 am on May 19 at NMH layout in Sidedahalli in north Bengaluru. The victim's husband asked her for money to buy liquor. When she refused, he began harassing her until she gave him the money.

Later, he came home drunk and started playing songs on his mobile phone at high volume. When she requested him to keep it down, he refused. This led to an argument between the couple. He then brought a bottle of toilet acid cleaner from the bathroom and allegedly poured it on her.

Also Read: Honeymoon over Mecca? Angry dad-in-law flings acid at man

After the victim cried for help, the husband fled the scene of the crime. She was rushed to the hospital by neighbours and a case was registered. Authorities are still searching for her husband and an investigation is underway.

Stalker attacks woman with acid

In Lucknow, a woman advocate was attacked with an acid-like substance in her chambers by a man who had been stalking and harassing her for months.

Also Read: 'Dress appropriately in Karnataka, or face acid attack’: Bengaluru man loses job after threat

The woman, who suffered minor injuries in the attack, claimed that the attacker previously gave her rape and death threats, too. 

According to the survivor, the accused had created a social media account in her name and with her photos. He also harassed her by calling her from multiple numbers. 

“He used to stand outside my house with an acid bottle. He even called my friend and threatened her when I stopped answering his calls. I was forced to stop attending court and live in constant fear,” she told an HT correspondent.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bengaluru man pours toilet cleaner acid on wife's face after dispute over loud music; police probe underway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On