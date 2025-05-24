Bengaluru man pours toilet cleaner acid on wife's face after dispute over loud music; police probe underway

A man in Bengaluru allegedly poured toilet cleaner acid on his wife after the couple had an argument over the volume of music playing on his mobile phone, police officials told PTI on Saturday. The Bengaluru police are attempting to nab the husband, who had fled the scene of the crime.(PTI)

The woman is currently recuperating at an hospital and is no longer in critical condition. The victim, who is a beautician by profession, sustained injuries to her head and her face.

Also Read: Man throws acid on ex-wife, locks her with tied hands and feet before fleeing

The incident occurred at 9 am on May 19 at NMH layout in Sidedahalli in north Bengaluru. The victim's husband asked her for money to buy liquor. When she refused, he began harassing her until she gave him the money.

Later, he came home drunk and started playing songs on his mobile phone at high volume. When she requested him to keep it down, he refused. This led to an argument between the couple. He then brought a bottle of toilet acid cleaner from the bathroom and allegedly poured it on her.

Also Read: Honeymoon over Mecca? Angry dad-in-law flings acid at man

After the victim cried for help, the husband fled the scene of the crime. She was rushed to the hospital by neighbours and a case was registered. Authorities are still searching for her husband and an investigation is underway.

Stalker attacks woman with acid

In Lucknow, a woman advocate was attacked with an acid-like substance in her chambers by a man who had been stalking and harassing her for months.

Also Read: 'Dress appropriately in Karnataka, or face acid attack’: Bengaluru man loses job after threat

The woman, who suffered minor injuries in the attack, claimed that the attacker previously gave her rape and death threats, too.

According to the survivor, the accused had created a social media account in her name and with her photos. He also harassed her by calling her from multiple numbers.

“He used to stand outside my house with an acid bottle. He even called my friend and threatened her when I stopped answering his calls. I was forced to stop attending court and live in constant fear,” she told an HT correspondent.