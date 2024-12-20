MUMBAI: A newly wed man was injured after his father-in-law allegedly attacked him with an acid-like chemical at Agra Road in Kalyan on Wednesday night, following a dispute over honeymoon plans. The Bazarpeth police have registered a case against the father-in-law and are searching for him. Honeymoon over Mecca? Angry dad-in-law flings acid at man

Senior police inspector Sureshsingh Gaud of the Bazarpeth police station said that the son-in-law, identified as Ibad Falke, married the daughter of the accused around a month back. He had decided to go to Kashmir for honeymoon, but the accused - his father-in-law Zaki Khotal - insisted that he should first visit Mecca–Medina for pilgrimage.

Ibad, however, remained firm on his plans because of which there were tensions between the two, the police officer said. On Wednesday night, when Ibad was returning home, the accused intercepted him at Agra Road in Kalyan and started arguing with him. While the arguments were going on, the accused suddenly attacked Ibad with an acid-like chemical from a plastic bottle.

Ibad was injured in the attack and was admitted to Apex Hospital in Kalyan. After receiving information about the incident, the Bazarpeth police registered a case against the father-in-law and started searching for him.