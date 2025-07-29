Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Man rapes one-year-old daughter in Jaipur, case registered

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 09:41 pm IST

According to an officer, the incident happened on the night of July 25, when the child's mother was outside the home talking to a neighbour.

Jaipur: Police are looking for a man who allegedly raped his one-and-half-year-old daughter in his home when his wife was away.

Police investigating at the crime scene. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
According to an officer, the incident happened on the night of July 25, when the child's mother was outside the home talking to a neighbour.

"On July 28, a 20-year-old woman filed a complaint against her husband at Muhana Police Station of Jaipur, accusing him of raping his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter," Additional DCP Poonam Chand Vishnoi said.

The woman said her husband ran away when the girl started crying.

She said she found the girl soaked in blood and rushed her to a hospital with the help of neighbours, Vishnoi said.

The husband, booked under the POCSO Act, is on the run.

