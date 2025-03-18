Menu Explore
Man rushing home after wife's death dies in road accident in UP's Bareilly

PTI |
Mar 18, 2025 04:03 PM IST

Man rushing home after wife's death dies in road accident in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly , A man returning home after hearing about his wife's death lost his life in a road accident in Mirganj area here, police said on Tuesday.

Man rushing home after wife's death dies in road accident in UP's Bareilly
Man rushing home after wife's death dies in road accident in UP's Bareilly

The deceased, identified as Sanjay , was on a motorcycle with his younger brother Rinku when an unidentified vehicle hit them on National Highway-24 late Monday night.

Sanjay died on the spot, while Rinku sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bareilly, police said.

"Sanjay, a resident of Ramuapur Raghuveer village in Bahraich's Kaiserganj Police Station area, was working as a labourer in Punjab. Upon receiving news of his wife's death, he immediately left for home with his younger brother. Unfortunately, he met with a fatal accident in Bareilly," said Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Mishra.

"Doctors declared Sanjay dead on arrival, while Rinku remains in critical condition...Sanjay's body was sent for post-mortem and has now been transported to Bahraich," he added.

The fatal accident took place when they reached Mirganj on NH-24, where a speeding unidentified vehicle rammed into their bike.

Both brothers were thrown onto the road along with the motorcycle due to the impact. The bystanders and locals informed the police, who arrived at the scene and rushed them to the hospital.

Sanjay married Pooja six years ago and the couple have a four-year-old daughter, the family members said.

The family was anticipating joy as Pooja was due to deliver their second child on Monday.

However, tragedy struck when she died during childbirth at a hospital in Bahraich.

Upon receiving the heartbreaking news, Sanjay became restless and was eager to reach home quickly.

The bereaved family has decided to conduct the last rites of both Sanjay and his wife together.

Meanwhile, Mirganj Police has registered a case against the unidentified vehicle and launched an investigation.

"We are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run," Mishra said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

India News

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
