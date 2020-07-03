Man sets 14-year-old on fire in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli after failed molestation bid

india

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 12:06 IST

A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly set on fire by a man after she resisted his attempt to sexually assault her in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district, police said on Thursday.

Police said the crime took place on June 30 in a village under Kotwali police station of the district.

“The accused Bablu Bhaskar (30) was attested and we have booked him under section 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” Dipanshu Kabra, inspector general of police of Bilaspur range, said while speaking to HT.

D Shrawan, Mugeli’s superintendent of police (SP), said Bhaskar barged into the girl’s house because he had some tiff with her family.

“The accused first attempted to sexually assault her when she was alone in her house and later set her on fire by pouring kerosene on her,” Shrawan said.

“The girl shouted for help and ran outside the house. The neighbours doused the fire and rushed her to the hospital where she died on Wednesday,” he added.