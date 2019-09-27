Man shot at in Delhi’s Shahdara, attack captured on CCTV

india

A man was shot at by an unidentified gunman in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Thursday, news agency Asian News International reported on Friday.

A CCTV footage of the attack, tweeted by ANI, shows two men in a motorcycle getting inside a narrow lane in New Usmanpur area. They fall as a man in a white shirt is seen chasing them on foot in the 37-second clip.

The man in the white shirt shoots at one of the men and hits him with his gun before fleeing. Two men present at the scene also run away as the injured man is seen limping away before falling again. He is then helped by a bystander as they walk away.

ANI said police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Thursday’s shooting came days after a property dealer, who had contested the 2012 civic body’s elections as an Independent candidate, was shot dead in Dwarka on Tuesday evening.

Police had said the murder could be the fallout of a money dispute or a gang. The CCTV footage of the attack was widely shared on social media in which a man with his face covered is seen shooting at 52-year-old Narender alias Ninty as he got into his car.

Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested a 23-year-old man for Narender’s murder.

