He showed dead mother alive on paper to pocket properties worth Rs 285 crore

A man, his wife and their son were arrested by the Noida Sector 20 police from Mumbai on Monday evening for allegedly duping his brother of property and other assets worth Rs 285 crore by allegedly forging documents, including an affidavit showing that their dead mother was alive.

According to the police, they had been instructed by the Surajpur district court to register a case after one Vijay Gupta, the co-owner of a candle manufacturing company, filed a complaint against his brother, Sunil Gupta, his wife, two sons and few of Sunil’s acquaintances.

In his complaint, Vijay stated that their mother died on March 7, 2011, in Mumbai.

“However, on March 14, 2011, my brother Sunil submitted an affidavit in the sub-registrar’s office in Mumbai stating that our mother was alive and transferred her property, jewellery, mutual fund holdings, etc. to him and his family. The witnesses to this transfer were his acquaintances,” Vijay stated in his complaint.

The brothers are equal shareholders in the company which has two offices — one in Mumbai run by Sunil, and the other in Sector 15A, managed by Vijay.

In the complaint, Vijay also mentioned that Sunil transferred funds from the company’s accounts to his friends and often falsified bills, causing huge losses to the company.

“With the help of a chartered accountant, he would change the balance sheets, the tax documents, audit reports, etc. to hide the diversion from us,” Vijay said. He alleged that the fraud started after the demise of their parents in 2011, who were the original directors of the company. According to the police, the total value of fraud has been estimated to be Rs 285 crore.

Vijay also alleged that on October 22, three men manhandled and threatened to kill him at his Noida office. He has accused his brother of sending the goons.

Based on Vijay’s complaint, a case was registered under sections of cheating, forgery, criminal intimidation and causing hurt (sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 323, 506, 504) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Sunil, his wife Radha, their son Abhishek were arrested from their Navi Mumbai residence on Monday evening by our team led by SSI Harendra Singh. They were brought to Noida on transit remand and produced before a magistrate, after which they were sent to jail,” Manoj Kumar Pant, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said.

He said that the FIR mentions three named and three unnamed persons, including Sunil’s second son, and the police are working to nab them soon.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 07:59 IST