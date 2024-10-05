Man threatens to attack BMTC staff over brief delay

In another attack to a public transport staff, a passenger on a BMTC Volvo bus threatened the conductor and driver with a screwdriver, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday at around 4.15 pm while the bus was en route from Attibele to Majestic. (File photo)

This incident follows closely on the heels of a more violent attack in Whitefield, where a BMTC bus conductor was brutally stabbed earlier this month.

According to officials, the incident took place on Thursday at around 4.15 pm while the bus was en route from Attibele to Majestic.

“The passenger grew upset when the conductor stopped briefly to issue tickets at the Konappana Agrahara bus stop,” a BMTC official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told HT. “While the incident was concerning, no police complaint was filed as the passenger appeared to be mentally unstable. Neither the conductor nor the driver opted to take legal action,” the official said, adding that no case has been filed in connection with the incident.

On October 1, a 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor after being asked not to stand near the bus door. He was later arrested.

After the stabbing, the accused escalated the situation by grabbing the emergency hammer from the bus and smashing the windows, creating panic.

“The accused lost his job 20 days back and was mentally disturbed,” Whitefield deputy commissioner of police Shiva Kumar Gunare told HT.