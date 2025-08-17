Search
Man walks into police station in Delhi, confesses to wife's murder

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 12:51 pm IST

Forensic teams were called in; body shifted to hospital, while probe on to get more details

In a shocking case of murder in Delhi, a man walked into a police station in Seelampur in the city's northeast, and said he had killed his wife. The cops took him into custody, and later found his wife, 24, dead in a slum.

The man was arrested and investigation is underway to ascertain the motive.(Representative image/Pixabay)
While more detail was awaited, PTI reported that forensic teams were called in. The body was later shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination, an officer told the news agency.

The man was arrested and investigation is underway to ascertain the motive, the officer said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as available.

Follow Us On