Man who fractured Mamata Banerjee’s skull, acquitted after 29 years

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:28 IST

Lalu Alam, the key accused in a case of attempt to murder on Mamata Banerjee more than 29 years ago, when she was the president of Youth Congress in Bengal, was acquitted by a court on Thursday.

“Of those named in the chargesheet, a few have died while few others went absconding. There is nothing left in the case. The government decided that nothing except wastage of money and time would be achieved by pursuing this case,” said Radhakanta Mukherjee, the government lawyer. He also alleged that the case was blocked for 21 years (by the Left government).

“I am feeling relieved. I don’t have the words to express my delight. I was indeed afraid that the person had become the chief minister. However, if the government had taken the decision in 2011 (when Mamata Banerjee assumed charge of the state), I would have been able to focus on my work more,” said a visibly relieved Alam, who had earlier told the media that he hoped that the chief minister would pardon him.

Alipore court acquitted Alam since there was no evidence against him yet and there was no chance that witnesses would come forward now, said lawyers.

Mukherjee also said that the chief minister was ready to depose as witness via videoconferencing. But it could not be arranged.

Alam (62), a former leader of the youth wing leader of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), lives in Park Circus area in south Kolkata and runs a small business.

The incident

The attack on Mamata Banerjee on August 16, 1990 that became a matter of household discussion in the state took place at Hazra crossing near her Kalighat residence. Prime accused Alam hit Mamata Banerjee on the head with a stick. The impact had fractured her skull.

Mamata, who was 35 then, had to be treated at a hospital for a few weeks.

In 1994, Mamata Banerjee had come to Alipore court as a witness in the case.

In an interview to a television channel in June 2011 after she became the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee said that August 16, 1990 was the only day when she left her house without telling her mother where she was going.

When Mamata Banerjee came to power ending the 34-year-rule of the Left in 2011, Alam apologised for his action.

