Man who allegedly posed as delivery executive, raped Pune techie, detained

The man who allegdly posed as a delivery executive and raped a 22-year-old woman in Pune on Wednesday has been detained, PTI reported citing police. The suspect's past connections with the woman, if any, are being probed, said an official, the report added. The police said that they formed ten teams, including five from the crime branch, to work on the case.(Representational Photo/HT)

The incident happened in Pune's upscale Kondhwa housing society on Wednesday evening at around 7.30 pm. A man posed as a delivery executive and arrived at the woman's house, forcibly entered and allegedly raped her, according to police.

While the woman, who works as a techie, told him that she was not expecting any courier delivery, he insisted that her signature was required and convinced her to open the safety door. He then allegedly pepper-sprayed her, entered the flat forcibly and raped her. The woman was alone at the time of the incident.

The man also reportedly took a selfie from the woman's phone before leaving and left a chilling message - ‘I’ll be back'.

The survivor originally hails from Maharashtra's Akola city, said police. She has been living in Pune as a tenant with her younger brother, who is pursuing engineering at a college in the city, said Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (Eastern Region).

“Her brother had gone out for work. The accused knocked on the door claiming to be delivering a courier and managed to enter the flat,” a senior police officer told reporters.

Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (Zone V), said, “An offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 64 (rape), 77 (voyeurism), and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) has been registered. He attacked her after she went inside the flat to get a PIN for the delivery. Ten teams, including five from the crime branch, are working on the case. Forensic experts were called to the scene to determine if a chemical spray was used. A selfie found on the woman’s phone is being analysed as crucial evidence.”