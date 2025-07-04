Techie raped in Pune’s Kondhwa hsg society by man posing as delivery executive

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped at her home in an upscale Kondhwa housing society on Wednesday evening by a man who posed as a delivery executive. The police have registered a case and formed ten teams to investigate the crime. Ten teams, including five from the crime branch, are working on the case. Forensic experts were called to the scene to determine if a chemical spray was used. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the incident took place at around 7.30pm when the woman was alone in her rented flat, as her brother had gone out. The accused arrived at her apartment claiming to be a delivery executive. Although the woman told him she wasn’t expecting a delivery, the man insisted that her signature was required.

When she opened the safety door to sign for the package, the attacker allegedly pepper-sprayed her, causing disorientation. He then forced his way into the flat and sexually assaulted her. The victim, who works in the IT sector, was alone at the time of the attack. Before fleeing, the assailant reportedly took a selfie using the survivor’s phone and left a message on the device that read, “I’ll be back”, according to the police complaint.

Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (Zone V), said, “An offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 64 (rape), 77 (voyeurism), and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) has been registered. He attacked her after she went inside the flat to get a PIN for the delivery. Ten teams, including five from the crime branch, are working on the case. Forensic experts were called to the scene to determine if a chemical spray was used. A selfie found on the woman’s phone is being analysed as crucial evidence.”

“The woman, an IT professional employed with a reputed firm, is originally from Akola. She was living as a tenant in the residential society with her younger brother, who is pursuing engineering at a city college,” said Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (Eastern Region).

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “Associations of the survivor are being checked and verified. Currently, there is no clue in the case,” he said.

The case comes close on the heels of another incident in Daund area on July 1, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two unidentified men on a motorbike.