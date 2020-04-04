e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Man with travel history is Goa’s 7th Covid-19 patient

Man with travel history is Goa’s 7th Covid-19 patient

The patient has been shifted to the specialised Covid-19 hospital while his close family members will be quarantined and tested to check if they have contracted the disease.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:15 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Passengers wearing facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, stand in a queue at a counter inside the airport in Goa on March 15, 2020.
Passengers wearing facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, stand in a queue at a counter inside the airport in Goa on March 15, 2020. (AFP)
         

One person has been found positive for the novel coronavirus in Goa taking the state’s tally to seven. In the second case to be detected in as many days after a two day lull, a person with travel history, who arrived from abroad was found to have contracted the Covid-19. The patient has been shifted to the specialised Covid-19 hospital while his close family members will be quarantined and tested to check if they have contracted the disease.

“Out of the 25 samples sent for testing, only one report has been tested positive. A man from St Estevam, who had returned from a foreign country. He has been shifted to Covid-19 hospital. Total active cases in the state now are seven,” Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted.

While the Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant had expressed a fear that those who attended the Tableegh-e-Jamaat at Nizamuddin would take Goa “back in the danger zone”, the eight persons who had attended congregation have reported negative for #Covid19, one test report still awaited.

Through sealing the borders, Goa has been able to by and large prevent the spread of Covid-19, those who arrived in the state before the lockdown began, have begun to show symptoms. Six of Goa’s seven cases are among those who have arrived from abroad four being employed on the merchant navy and cruise tourism industries.

Around 7,000 to 8,000 Goans working abroad on board cruise liners and the merchant navy await repatriation to the state.

“Seafarers are one of the biggest issues. I am concerned about them. There are around 7,000 to 8,000 Goan sailors abroad. I spoke to the Home Minister about how to get them back and where to quarantine (once they return),” Sawant told reporters at a press conference earlier this week.

No plan has been drawn up yet, while those abroad have complained that it is only the Indians among the crew who are yet to be repatriated by the respective countries.

tags
top news
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Covid-19 updates: India reports 75 coronavirus deaths, 3,072 cases
Covid-19 updates: India reports 75 coronavirus deaths, 3,072 cases
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
Skype reminds people they don’t need the app or an account to make a call
Skype reminds people they don’t need the app or an account to make a call
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news