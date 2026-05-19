Man, woman beaten on road in Odisha's Berhampur; viral video sparks backlash

A man and his female friend were allegedly assaulted with sticks by a group of people in Odisha's Berhampur city, triggering outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident drew sharp political reactions after videos of the assault went viral. (Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

The incident took place on Monday night when they were travelling on a motorcycle, police said.

The motorcycle was allegedly intercepted by a group of people in the Bijipur area, and the man was dragged onto the road and assaulted with sticks. The woman, who tried to shield him, also sustained injuries during the attack, they said.

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Both injured persons were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, they added.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said teams from Town police station, Baidyanathpur police station and Gosaninuagaon police station rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar told PTI that the accused had been identified and raids were underway to arrest them.

The incident drew sharp political reactions after videos of the assault went viral.

Here is the video (disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised) -