'Manali, Solang Valley koi bhi mat aana': Traveller's warning amid snow chaos in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh’s Manali and Solang Valley, popular winter tourist destinations, have been facing severe disruption as heavy snowfall leaves over 1,800 vehicles stranded, social media posts revealed. Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam near Nehru Kund on the way to Solang Valley, in Manali on Sunday. (ANI)

Recently, a social media user named Chlucky Tyagi shared visuals of his vehicle stuck in traffic, raising alarms for other tourists and urging them to avoid the region amid worsening weather conditions.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, user Chlucky Tyagi warned fellow travellers,“ Manali and Solang Valley, koi bhi mat aana! (Do not come!)”

The video, filmed in the dark, captures a line of cars trapped on the snow-covered Solang Valley-Atal Tunnel route.





HT cannot independently verify this video.

In his post, Tyagi further claimed that he had been stuck since 10 am and was uncertain when or how the traffic would clear. He also mentioned that among those trapped in the traffic Sub-Divisional Magistrate's vehicle.

As per the recent weather updates, the snowfall, which has already caused significant delays in the state, is expected to intensify over the next few days, worsening the road conditions.

Over 2,000 vehicles stuck in Himachal's Solang Valley

Manali DSP KD Sharma told news agency ANI that rescue operations were launched after more than 2,000 vehicles were stuck between Himachal's Solang Valley and the Atal Tunnel due to a snowstorm.

Nearly 1,800 vehicles have been safely evacuated, though around 200 heavy vehicles remain stuck.

Weather in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rainfall and snowstorms for the past two days, leading to landslides and other hazards in the region, especially in the Solang Valley area.

According to the state’s meteorological department, light to moderate snowfall is expected to continue in the mid-and high hills through December 29.

The weather forecast predicted a dry spell on December 30 and 31, with light snowfall and rain likely to return to the high-altitude areas on January 1.