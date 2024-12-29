Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IMD predicts dry weather on New Year in Himachal Pradesh

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 29, 2024 10:33 PM IST

The maximum temperatures are also likely to rise by 4-5 degrees in many parts of the state during the next two days

Dry weather is expected to prevail across Himachal Pradesh from December 30 to January 1, while the plain areas of the state will continue to be in a grip of cold wave conditions in the coming days.

Snow covered Keylong town oon a bright sunny day after fresh snowfall, on Sunday. (Aqil Khan /HT)
Snow covered Keylong town oon a bright sunny day after fresh snowfall, on Sunday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The maximum temperatures are also likely to rise by 4-5 degrees in many parts of the state during the next two days. However, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places across the state on January 2 and 3. The weather office has also predicted light rain and snowfall at a few places on January 4.

According to IMD, light to moderate rain and snowfall was observed at most places of the state during the last 24 hours. While severe cold day was observed in Sundernagar, Mandi, Kalpa, Manali and Chamba, cold day was observed in Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra.

The weather office has predicted a cold wave at few places in plain areas during early morning, morning and late night hours of January 2, 2025, and cold wave to severe cold wave is very likely at few places on December 20, 31 and January 1, 2025. Also, ground frost conditions are very likely at isolated places in the plain areas during morning hours during this period.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On