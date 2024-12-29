IMD predicts dry weather on New Year in Himachal Pradesh

Dry weather is expected to prevail across Himachal Pradesh from December 30 to January 1, while the plain areas of the state will continue to be in a grip of cold wave conditions in the coming days. Snow covered Keylong town oon a bright sunny day after fresh snowfall, on Sunday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The maximum temperatures are also likely to rise by 4-5 degrees in many parts of the state during the next two days. However, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places across the state on January 2 and 3. The weather office has also predicted light rain and snowfall at a few places on January 4.

According to IMD, light to moderate rain and snowfall was observed at most places of the state during the last 24 hours. While severe cold day was observed in Sundernagar, Mandi, Kalpa, Manali and Chamba, cold day was observed in Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra.

The weather office has predicted a cold wave at few places in plain areas during early morning, morning and late night hours of January 2, 2025, and cold wave to severe cold wave is very likely at few places on December 20, 31 and January 1, 2025. Also, ground frost conditions are very likely at isolated places in the plain areas during morning hours during this period.