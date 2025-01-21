Mandya observes call for shutdown amid Waqf row

Srirangapatna in Mandya district came to a standstill on Monday as business establishments remained shut and educational institutions were closed in response to a bandh called by various organisations and the farmers’ welfare committee to protest against Waqf Board. Police presence in Srirangapatna of Mandya district to maintain peace amid bandh called by farmers’ organisations on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to people familiar with the matter, shops, commercial establishments, and small factories, including garment units in Srirangapatna, Kiranaguru, and K Shettahalli, remained shut. Schools and colleges also saw no attendance. The only exceptions were milk centres and Jan Aushadhi stores. Local shopkeepers and transport unions, including auto drivers, taxi drivers, and goods tempo operators, voluntarily supported the bandh, effectively paralysing daily activities.

Farmers and protesters marched through the streets in a massive show of dissent. At Kuvempu Circle on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, protesters blocked traffic, raising slogans against the state Congress government and the Karnataka Waqf Board. Effigies of Waqf and minority welfare minister Zameer Ahmed were burnt as a sign of protest.

Addressing the protesters, senior advocate Jayaswami said: “The state government has altered land records to transfer over 70 properties, including ancient monuments, heritage sites, and government schools, to the Waqf Board. This includes properties belonging to the archaeological department and farmers’ lands, which have now been listed as Waqf properties in the RTCs.”

Historical monuments such as Tipu Armoury and structures under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the state department of archaeology, museums and heritage, were recorded as Waqf Board properties in the official RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops) land records. The building of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Sri Chamarajendra Memorial Government Museum, Srirangapatna, were also declared as Waqf property.

Jayaswami added, “Farmers in villages like Kiranaguru, K Shettahalli, Babarayanakoppalu, and Darasakuppe are unable to get loans because their lands are no longer recognised as theirs. If the government does not rectify these records immediately, we will be forced to intensify our agitation.”

A farmer participating in the protest said, “We are struggling to safeguard our land, which is our only means of livelihood. The government must act swiftly to correct these injustices.”

Srirangapatna sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) M Srinivas met with the protesters and assured them of government intervention. “If farmers have the documents, we will ensure that their lands are not taken over by the Waqf Board. Investigations will be conducted thoroughly, and ownership issues will be resolved without altering records further,” he said.

Reiterating the commitment to fairness, SDM Srinivas said, “The farmers’ interests will be safeguarded, and any lapses in land administration will be addressed immediately.”

To maintain law and order, police, under the leadership of SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi, set up barricades around the Jamia Mosque and deployed additional security personnel. Officers monitored the situation using video surveillance to prevent any untoward incidents.