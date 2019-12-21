Mangaluru groud report: Visitors from Kerala, journalists detained

india

Mangaluru: A day after two persons were killed in police fire against protesters, agitating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Mangaluru, at least 50 people, who arrived from Kerala were detained on Friday as entry to this city was restricted. Journalists were also detained for entering the Government Wenlock hospital where the post-mortem of the two killed in Thursday’s firing was underway this morning.

The mediapersons’ cameras and mobile phones were also seized.

The Kerala police have meanwhile stepped up vigil in the northern parts of the state, a day after two people, 49-year-old Jaleel and 23-year-old Nausheen were killed, after police opened fire on protesters in self-defence. Manguluru police commissioner PS Harsha told reporters on Thursday that the police acted in self defense.

On Friday, at least 50 men and women who arrived from Kerala to Managaluru by train were taken into custody for trying to enter the city without identity cards. Mangaluru is on high alert after Thursday’s violence and public have been advised not to move out of their houses, sources said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyan on Friday strongly condemned the detention of journalists from the state in Karnataka and said the onslaught on media freedom was a “fascist mindset.” “I strongly condemn the attempt to portray journalists as troublemakers and their news gathering equipment as weapons. Onslaught on media freedom is a fascist mindset. There must be strong public sentiment against this,” Vijayan said in a statement.

He also said the state government would make all efforts to ensure the safety of journalists from Kerala travelling to Mangalore for reporting.

Earlier, State DGP Loknath Behara told the media that he spoke to his Karnataka counterpart asking the official to ensure the release of the journalists detained.

“I spoke to the DGP of Karnataka in the morning and she assured me that actually all these people will be released as soon as we give them their names. I have requested for their safety. Not only journalists from Kerala, but those from other states have also been detained. They are confirming the identities of the journalists and release them,” the top police official said.

Police in Karnataka detained some Kerala-based media persons early on Friday in front of Government Wenlock hospital, which prompted several journalists to protest against the arrest.

In a Thursday night alert, state DGP D Loknath Behera instructed the force to be on high alert, especially in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kannur districts, an official statement said in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended bus services to Mangaluru.

State Transport Minister A K Saseendran told reporters that the service would be resumed only after the situation in Mangaluru came under control.