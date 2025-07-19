Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mangaluru man held over 200-cr loan fraud across states

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 09:16 am IST

Rohan Saldanha, a resident of the Jepinamogaru area in Karnataka’s Mangaluru and a suspected high-profile conman, was arrested after a midnight raid by Mangaluru city police, officials said on Friday

Rohan Saldanha, a resident of the Jepinamogaru area in Karnataka’s Mangaluru and a suspected high-profile conman, was arrested after a midnight raid by Mangaluru city police, officials said on Friday.

Mangaluru man held over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200-cr loan fraud across states
Mangaluru man held over 200-cr loan fraud across states

According to police, 45-year-old Saldanha allegedly duped several businessmen across India of 200 crore by promising massive business loans and real estate deals.

“He would invite the victims to his bungalow under the pretext of business dialogues,” said CEN police inspector Revana Siddappa. “The accused collected huge commissions and made excuses later. He was arrested based on a complaint by an Andhra Pradesh-based saree businessman who was duped of 40 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, we raided his bungalow on Thursday night and arrested him. We are verifying his bank records and waiting for more victims to come forward,” he added.

One of his bank accounts showed transactions worth over 40 crore in just three months, the officer said, adding he collected advance payments ranging from 50 lakh to 4 crore as “stamp duty”, after which he reportedly cut all communication and disappeared.

According to police, Saldanha’s bungalow itself was a fortress, fitted with high-definition CCTV cameras and built-in features designed to thwart law enforcement. A hidden bunker, accessible through a camouflaged wall, allowed him to monitor police inquiries and evade arrest. Officials while raid also found underground corridors, staircases behind bedroom panels, and multiple concealed exits across the premises, said police.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mangaluru man held over 200-cr loan fraud across states
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On