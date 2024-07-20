Mangaluru-Bengaluru traffic disrupted by heavy rainfall

Amid heavy rains over the past four-five days triggering several landslides, the traffic on the Shiradi Ghat falling in between Mangaluru and Bengaluru came to a standstill. Hassan Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama on Friday issued a directive prohibiting night travel through Shiradi Ghat. Heavy rains over the past several days has triggered landslides causing the traffic on Shiradi Ghat to come to a standstill. (HT)

According to officials familiar with the matter, heavy rainfall has triggered multiple landslides and mudslides throughout the Shiradi Ghat area. A landslide late Wednesday night in the Marnalli Dodtappalu area trapped an Omni vehicle in the mud, exacerbating the situation. The gate at Gundya also remained closed on Friday morning, causing a backlog of vehicles, including both light and heavy trucks, along the road.

This blockage not only affected daily commuters and local traffic but also impeded ambulances and emergency services, prompting urgent calls for intervention from local officials, said Shiradi Gram Panchayat president Karthikeyan KS.

Sakaleshpura SDM H Shruthi told HT: “Vehicular traffic in Shiradi Ghat will be allowed from 6 am to 6pm from Saturday. Due to landslides, we imposed restrictions for the safety of people; however, the night ban will continue.”

Besides, Kodagu deputy commissioner Venkataraja has imposed restrictions on traffic on National Highway 275, connecting Mangaluru and Bengaluru through Sulya, Sampaje, and Madikeri to prevent road collapses due to ongoing heavy rains. The highway is closed to vehicular traffic from 8 pm to 6 am daily from July 18 to 22 to ensure public safety. This has resulted in increased traffic in the alternative route via Charmadi Ghat.

To mitigate the impact of these disruptions, Mangaluru MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged the South Western Railway to introduce additional train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. The South Western Railway has announced two additional special train services - Train No. 06547 will depart from Yeshvantpur on Friday, and Train No. 06548 will leave from Mangaluru Junction on Saturday. Additionally, Train No. 06549 will run from Yeshvantpur to Mangaluru Junction on July 21 and 22, while Train No. 06550 will operate from Mangaluru Junction to Yeshvantpur on the same dates. Each train will consist of 18 coaches, including two sleeper coaches, to accommodate the increased passenger demand.

Bengalouru meteorological centre director CS Patil said: “The meteorological department has issued a red alert for coastal districts such as Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and hilly districts like Chikmagalur, Kodagu, and Shimoga Friday and Saturday. An orange alert has been announced for Hassan district for two days. Elsewhere, an orange alert was announced for north interior Belgaum district for Friday and a yellow alert for Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued for Bidar, Kalaburgi, and Yadgiri districts.”

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumara said that the inflow to the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir is increasing every moment. “As soon as it crosses 120 feet, the water will be released into the river for the safety of the reservoir. The water level of the reservoir reached 118 feet (maximum level 124.80 feet) on Friday evening with an inflow of 46,658 cusecs and an outflow of 2,707 cusecs. The maximum capacity of the reservoir is 49 tmcft, and currently, 40 tmcft of water is stored. On the same day last year, there was 89.90 feet (15.87 tmcft) of water in the reservoir,’ he said.

A release from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) said that water might soon flow into the Cauvery river from the reservoir. Residents of low-lying areas along the river have been advised to stay alert, the officials stated.