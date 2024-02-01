Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter reacts to RWA notice: ‘I do not live…'

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter, Suranya Aiyar, responded to claims suggesting that she was asked to vacate her residence in a society by the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) due to her post on the 'pran prathishtha' of the Ram Temple. She said that she does not live in the mentioned society and asserted that she has not received any notice. Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter, Suranya Aiyar(Facebook/Suranya Aiyar)

In a video shared on her Facebook account, she said, “The relevant Residents Welfare Association is from a colony where I do not live!”

“I have not myself received [the notice], I have only heard of this from the journalist,” she added.

In the video, she blamed media saying, “I have decided for the moment not to speak to the media as right now the media in India is only spreading toxicity and confusion.”

On Wednesday, a purported notice from south Delhi's Jangpura Residents' Welfare Association (RWA), asked Suranya Aiyar to move out to another neighbourhood where both individuals and RWAs could choose to ignore such expressions of animosity.

The RWA president, in the communication, stated that the association had been approached by residents of the colony regarding her social media "stance/rant" against the consecration ceremony.

“And my request to Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar is to condemn the act of your daughter Ms. Suranya Ayar, which RWA will highly appreciate, since already mentioned above as it's not in good taste for the colony and the society as a whole. In case you still think, what you have done in protesting against the consecration of Ram mandir at Ayodhya, we would suggest you to kindly move out to another colony, where people and RWA's can turn blind eye to such hatred,” the notice said.

RWA accused Suranya Aiyar of ‘hate speech’

The Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) accused Suranya of engaging in "hate speech" and urged her to adhere to the principles of a responsible citizen. The RWA asserted that the colony comprised individuals who migrated to India from Pakistan after the partition.

“A Hate speech and act by a resident like you Ms Aiyar for announcing a 3 day fast, in a peace loving locality where, mostly resident's inhabiting here came from Pakistan after losing all their wealth and fortune is highly unfortunate. We request you to kindly follow the norms of a good citizen and do not provoke anyone by creating hatred and mistrust amongst people,” the letter reportedly said.

“You may do whatever in politics for the good of the county, but please remember whatever you say and your actions count thus bringing good or bad name to the colony. Therefore, you are requested to please refrain from making such Posts/ comments,” the notice to Aiyar's daughter read.

In a Facebook post dated January 20, Suranya Aiyar expressed her dissent against the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, characterising it as an ‘expression of love and sorrow towards fellow Muslim citizens.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22. Subsequently, the temple was opened to the public for prayers from the following day, drawing a substantial crowd of devotees to the grand temple.