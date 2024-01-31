Mani Shankar Aiyar, daughter warned by Jangpura RWA over Ram mandir post

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter has received a notice from the Residents' Welfare Association in south Delhi's Jangpura over her social media on Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.



A letter written by Jangpura Residents Welfare Association reads, "A Hate speech and act by a resident like you Ms Aiyar for announcing a 3 day fast, in a peace loving locality where, mostly resident's inhabiting here came from Pakistan after losing all their wealth and fortune is highly unfortunate. We request you to kindly follow the norms of a good citizen and do not provoke anyone by creating hatred and mistrust amongst people".



In her January 20 Facebook post, Suranya Aiyar had said she was protesting against the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, which according to her was an ‘expression of love and sorrow to fellow Muslim citizens'.



“You may do whatever in politics for the good of the county, but please remember whatever you say and your actions count thus bringing good or bad name to the colony. Therefore, you are requested to please refrain from making such Posts/ comments,” the notice to Aiyar's daughter read. Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar(Photo: Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)

‘Kindly move out to another colony’: RWA notice

“And my request to Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar is to condemn the act of your daughter Ms. Suranya Ayar, which RWA will highly appreciate, since already mentioned above as it's not in good taste for the colony and the society as a whole. In case you still think, what you have done in protesting against the consecration of Ram mandir at Ayodhya, we would suggest you to kindly move out to another colony, where people and RWA's can turn blind eye to such hatred,” the notice added.



The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple was presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. It was opened to the general public to offer prayers from the next day, and has witnessed a massive turnout of devotees at the grand temple.