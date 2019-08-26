Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh suspended after torrential rains wash away bridge

india

The Manimahesh pilgrimage in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district has been suspended after a bridge was washed away in flash floods triggered by overnight heavy rains, a police official said on Monday.

“A bridge at Bharangal Nala was swept away in torrential rains snapping the only road between Bharmour and Hadsar, a small village that serves as the base camp for the Manimahesh pilgrimage,” said Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Monkia Bhutungru.

“Consequently, the annual Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended temporarily until the road is through,” she added, adding that efforts were underway to restore the bridge.

The SP also urged the authorities in the neighbouring districts to issue an advisory to the pilgrims, headed towards Chamba, so that they don’t get stuck en route.

The 14-day long pilgrimage to the glacier-fed Manimahesh Lake in tribal Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district officially began last Saturday coinciding with Janmashtmi, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

The pilgrimage will conclude on September 6 on the occasion of Radhastami.

Lakhs of pilgrims trek every year to the oval shaped lake - located at a height of 13500-feet above mean sea level - to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, and offer prayers.

The uphill journey starts from Hadsar, a small hamlet located at a height of 2300 meter and about 12 kilometers from Bharmour town.

