Manipur assembly reaffirms resolution seeking implementation of NRC in state

GUWAHATI: The Manipur assembly on Friday reaffirmed its resolution adopted in August 2022 seeking implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state to ensure security and integrity of the state. The Manipur assembly first adopted a resolution to enforce NRC and adopt a population commission on August 6, 2022 (ANI)

“Today, the Manipur legislative assembly took a significant step by reaffirming our resolution passed on August 5, 2022. We firmly believe that implementing the NRC in Manipur is crucial for safeguarding our state’s interests and contributing to the greater good of our nation,” chief minister N Biren Singh said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“The decision to urge the Government of India to expedite the implementation of the NRC reflects our commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of Manipur. I urge all citizens to support this endeavour as we strive to build a stronger, more prosperous Manipur for generations to come,” he added after the assembly passed the resolution.

The Manipur assembly first adopted a resolution to enforce NRC and adopt a population commission on August 6, 2022, following demand from several students and tribal bodies who wanted NRC to detect Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nepal residents living illegally in the state.

Manipur shares a 400 border with Myanmar and there are concerns that people from the Chin-Kuki community from the neighbouring country, who share a close affinity with Kukis living primarily in some hill districts of Manipur, are illegally in the northeastern state.

Though the Centre introduced in December 2019 the inner line permit (ILP) system, which requires people from outside visiting Manipur to get a permit, there has been a view that it wasn’t enough to detect illegal migrants already in the state.

To be sure, Assam is the only state in the country where NRC, which was first prepared in 1951, was updated in 2019 under the Supreme Court’s close watch to identify illegal immigrants who entered the state after March 25, 1971.

The final NRC list published in August 2019 left out 1.9 million of the 33 million applicants but has been criticised by the BJP-led state government which believes the list has included illegal immigrants and let out eligible people.