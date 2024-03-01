 Manipur assembly reaffirms resolution seeking implementation of NRC in state | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Manipur assembly reaffirms resolution seeking implementation of NRC in state

Manipur assembly reaffirms resolution seeking implementation of NRC in state

ByUtpal Parashar
Mar 01, 2024 07:19 PM IST

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said the sudden mushrooming of new villages at an alarming rate directly poses an existential threat to the indigenous population

GUWAHATI: The Manipur assembly on Friday reaffirmed its resolution adopted in August 2022 seeking implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state to ensure security and integrity of the state.

The Manipur assembly first adopted a resolution to enforce NRC and adopt a population commission on August 6, 2022 (ANI)
The Manipur assembly first adopted a resolution to enforce NRC and adopt a population commission on August 6, 2022 (ANI)

“Today, the Manipur legislative assembly took a significant step by reaffirming our resolution passed on August 5, 2022. We firmly believe that implementing the NRC in Manipur is crucial for safeguarding our state’s interests and contributing to the greater good of our nation,” chief minister N Biren Singh said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The decision to urge the Government of India to expedite the implementation of the NRC reflects our commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of Manipur. I urge all citizens to support this endeavour as we strive to build a stronger, more prosperous Manipur for generations to come,” he added after the assembly passed the resolution.

The Manipur assembly first adopted a resolution to enforce NRC and adopt a population commission on August 6, 2022, following demand from several students and tribal bodies who wanted NRC to detect Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nepal residents living illegally in the state.

Manipur shares a 400 border with Myanmar and there are concerns that people from the Chin-Kuki community from the neighbouring country, who share a close affinity with Kukis living primarily in some hill districts of Manipur, are illegally in the northeastern state.

Though the Centre introduced in December 2019 the inner line permit (ILP) system, which requires people from outside visiting Manipur to get a permit, there has been a view that it wasn’t enough to detect illegal migrants already in the state.

To be sure, Assam is the only state in the country where NRC, which was first prepared in 1951, was updated in 2019 under the Supreme Court’s close watch to identify illegal immigrants who entered the state after March 25, 1971.

The final NRC list published in August 2019 left out 1.9 million of the 33 million applicants but has been criticised by the BJP-led state government which believes the list has included illegal immigrants and let out eligible people.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On