Manipur assembly session begins, budget to be tabled on February 5
- The house will witness obituary references and discussion on the governor's address on February 4 and the Budget estimates 2021-22 will be tabled on February 5.
The 20 day long 12th session of the 11th Manipur assembly began in Imphal on Wednesday morning with an address by governor Dr Najma Heptulla.
The governor's address started at 11am and lasted for almost one and a half hours. Later, the speaker of the assembly Yumnam Khemchand adjourned the house for a group photograph session. According to a provisional calendar of the sitting, issued by the secretary of Manipur assembly, M Ramani Devi, the session will have 13 sittings excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
The house will witness obituary references and discussion on the governor's address on February 4 and the Budget estimates 2021-22 will be tabled on February 5, followed by general discussion on the budget estimate on February 6.
The demands of nearly 50 different departments of the state government will be discussed in the following sittings, as per the provisional calendar of the sitting of the assembly.
It may be mentioned that the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur came to power in March 2017, with the support of four MLAs each from the National People's Party and the Naga People's Front, besides one MLA each from Trinamool Congress, Lok Janshakti Party, and an Independent.
