1-day Manipur assembly session ends within an hour amid ruckus

The first assembly session in Manipur since ethnic clashes broke out in the state lasted less than an hour on Tuesday as legislators from the Opposition Congress party raised slogans and demanded that the House sit for five days, instead of one, to discuss the violence that has killed 157 people in nearly four months. Opposition MLAs outside the Manipur assembly, after the session was adjourned sine die, in Imphal on Tuesday. (ANI)

The proceedings began at 11am with lawmakers observing silence for two minutes for those killed in the violence that erupted on May 3 between the dominant Meitei community and the tribal Kuki community. Before the session closed 40 minutes later, chief minister N Biren Singh addressed the House and the assembly adopted a resolution pledging to bridge differences among the people.

All the 10 Kuki legislators -- including two ministers Letpao Haokip (horticulture) and Nemcha Kipgen (commerce and industries) -- were absent from the House. They had earlier said that the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley was not safe for them to attend the session. All 10 Naga lawmakers, however, were present in the House, as were all the Meitei members.

At 11.09 am, assembly speaker Th Satyabrata Singh adjourned the House for 30 minutes after all five Congress legislators, led by former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, raised slogans and displaying placards demanding a five-day session. The proceedings resumed at 11.40am, but the speaker adjourned the House sine die at 11.41am as pandemonium continued.

The last assembly session was held in March, months before ethnic violence erupted on May 3. The clashes, which continue to simmer, has claimed 157 lives and displaced over 50,000 people.

As per the norms, an assembly session must be convened six months from the close of the previous session.

“With great sorrow, we condole the deaths of those killed in the violence. In times like these, words seem inefficient for those who have lost their loved ones in the strife,” Biren Singh said in his address .

The CM also moved a resolution in the House “to stay together in these trying times by healing wounds, fostering unity, and creating a brighter future for all residents.” The resolution was adopted amid ruckus.

“This House unanimously resolves to work for the oneness and harmony of all the people of Manipur, irrespective of caste, community, region, religion or language,” the resolution said. “This House also resolves that as peace is the priority of the state, this House will strive to resolve all the differences among the people till complete peace returns to the entire state, through dialogue and constitutional means.”

The Congress, however, said the resolution was not part of the agenda for the day and that they were not informed about it.

“The only items in today’s agenda were obituary references and tabling of the business advisory committee’s calendar,” Congress lawmaker and party’s state chief K Meghachandra told reporters. “The manner in which this session was summoned is illegal. The agenda was not given to members prior to the session. There was no discussion on the present crisis and about those people killed and displaced. That’s why we opposed it during the proceedings.”

Earlier, as soon as the speaker tried to take up the day’s business, Meghachandra moved a point of order, protesting that the suggestions put forward by Congress legislators were not listed in the agenda.

Backing his party colleague, Congress legislature party leader Ibobi Singh also stood up in his seat, raising slogans such as “stop mockery of democracy in Manipur”, “let us save democracy”, “let us save the Constitution”. Speaker Satyabrata Singh urged the Opposition members to sit down but they continued sloganeering.

