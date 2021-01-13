Manipur bans poultry from other states in light of bird flu
The Manipur government has imposed a “temporary ban on entry of poultry and poultry products such as eggs, meat and live birds including ducks, guinea fowls, turkey and quails” to the state in the wake of growing cases of bird flu in the country.
The Commissioner (Veterinary and animal husbandry) H Gyan Prakash of the government of Manipur issued an order in this regard on January 11.
The order stated that the ban has been imposed as a precautionary measure through all the National Highways connecting the state and at the airport in the interest of preventing escalation of the disease in Manipur and other north eastern states.
The disease is said to be highly contagious avian disease having zoonotic potential of causing huge loss in terms of mortality and trade of poultry, according to the order.
“The Deputy Commissioners, District Superintendents of police and District Veterinary officers of the border districts shall take all necessary steps to stop the movement of birds and eggs mentioned above,” says the order.
“The Director Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, Manipur shall take immediate steps for active targeted surveillance against the disease,” it added.
The ban comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders, it further added.
Last week, the Centre had asked the states that are still unaffected by the bird flu to keep a vigil and to report any unusual mortality among birds immediately.
It may be worth mentioning here that Manipur was once hit by avian influenza (Bird flu)in July 2007 and April 2015.
Bird flu in domestic and wild birds has been reported in many countries since it was first identified in Hong Kong in 1997, according to reports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Efforts will continue to make India a truly self-reliant nation: Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envoy calls Indian embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Spreading hope': Covid-19 vaccine doses reach far corners of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha BJP MP's free food scheme for needy in Bhubaneswar irks civic body
- Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North shivers as Srinagar records lowest temp in 8 years; no relief soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Publication of notice for interfaith marriage optional, rules Allahabad HC
- The court ruled that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks must continue: MoS Rupala on Jan 15 scheduled meeting with farmer groups
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: MoHFW denies doubts on vaccine allocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Big achievement’, says DRDO chief after Centre approves LCA Tejas deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apprehension of deficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines baseless: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For the first time in 7 months, no Covid-19 related death in Jammu and Kashmir
- The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai on Thursday to attend 'Jallikattu'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh gets first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine
- A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox