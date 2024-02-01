 Manipur: Body of teenager missing since May last year recovered | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Manipur: Body of teenager missing since May last year recovered

Manipur: Body of teenager missing since May last year recovered

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 01, 2024 01:18 PM IST

Around 200 people have been killed and around 50,000 displaced in the ethnic violence between Metei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur since May last year

Security forces have recovered the decomposed body of a 17-year-old boy, who went missing in May last year, from Sokom village in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Chandel district, police said Thursday.

Ethnic violence was triggered in Manipur in May last year. (HT PHOTO/Representative)
Ethnic violence was triggered in Manipur in May last year. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Ngangom Nevy’s body was found after a three-hour-long search launched after a video went viral on social media on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said. The video appeared to show a person having been beheaded.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“The area from where the body was recovered was zeroed in based on the video...the search was mounted using sniffer dogs...subsequently the body was retrieved,” said a police officer.

Nevy’s family identified the body based on the clothes he was wearing. The family could not be contacted.

Nevy went missing when violence broke out in Sugnu and Serou villages last year. His family filed a missing report on May 31 last year. Nevy’s family performed his last rites on July 30 last year using a tree as a symbolic representation of his body.

Around 200 people have been killed and around 50,000 displaced in the ethnic violence between Metei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur since May last year.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On