Manipur: Body of teenager missing since May last year recovered

Security forces have recovered the decomposed body of a 17-year-old boy, who went missing in May last year, from Sokom village in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Chandel district, police said Thursday. Ethnic violence was triggered in Manipur in May last year. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Ngangom Nevy’s body was found after a three-hour-long search launched after a video went viral on social media on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said. The video appeared to show a person having been beheaded.

“The area from where the body was recovered was zeroed in based on the video...the search was mounted using sniffer dogs...subsequently the body was retrieved,” said a police officer.

Nevy’s family identified the body based on the clothes he was wearing. The family could not be contacted.

Nevy went missing when violence broke out in Sugnu and Serou villages last year. His family filed a missing report on May 31 last year. Nevy’s family performed his last rites on July 30 last year using a tree as a symbolic representation of his body.

Around 200 people have been killed and around 50,000 displaced in the ethnic violence between Metei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur since May last year.