Home / India News / Manipur extends lockdown by 15 days to contain spread of Covid-19

Manipur extends lockdown by 15 days to contain spread of Covid-19

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Migrants wait to be screened at Tau Devi Lal Stadium and ferried to board a Manipur bound Shramik Special train in Gurugram. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday announced the extension of the lockdown by another 15 days from July 1 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The ongoing lockdown is scheduled to end on June 30. Manipur’s Covid-19 tally on Sunday stood at 1,185 including 730 active cases while 455 people have recovered.

“Considering the present situation, the lockdown will be extended for another 15 days,” Biren Singh said at a press conference.

But despite extending the lockdown, the government is also preparing to resume inter-district bus services.

“Steps are on to resume inter-district bus services with the strict enforcement of SoP (Standard operating Procedure) besides maintaining social distancing,” he said.

Other public transport systems will be allowed during the lockdown. The CM also said that a special train carrying 1,258 people stranded in Bengaluru will be arriving in the state soon. Till date 22,000 people have returned to Manipur by trains.

“Likewise five flights will be arriving here on a daily basis from tomorrow (Monday) onwards,” he said. “Preparatory measures for the new arrivals in the state are underway.”

The government is adding 750 beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients while the testing capacity has already been improved immensely, he said.

Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 are presently being treated at three Covid care centres - Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, RIMS (100 beds) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, JNIMS (150 beds) and UNACCO school Meitram (350 beds).

With the installation of new machines, around 2,600 samples (against 100 in the recent past) can be tested for the Covid-19 in a day in the state and test results can be provided within 24 hours, he said.

Three new testing centres were opened at Senapati,Tamenglong and Ukhrul district headquarters apart from the existing laboratories at RIMS and JNIMS.

So far 50,000 samples have been tested in the state. As on June 28, the recovery rate of the Covid-19 cases has increased to 40%, he said.

Singh said there is no community transmission of Covid-19 in the state.

