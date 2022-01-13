Manipur forms SIT to probe jawan, BJP worker’s murder

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe into the killing of two men in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Sunday, police said on Wednesday.

According to Manipur police, Abujam John (56) and Abujam Tomba alias Rishikanta (37) were shot dead by unidentified persons on Sunday night at Samurou Awang Leikai, under Wangoi police station, 16 km south of Imphal.

Abujam John is said to be supporter of state’s agriculture minister Oinam Lukhoi, who was elected from Wangoi assembly constituency in 2020 by-elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket while Rishikanta is an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel. Police said probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the killings and added that the accused remain at large.

Additional superintendent of police (Ops) M Amit Singh of the Imphal West district will head the SIT while sub-divisional police officer Kh Farook Ali of Mayang Imphal police station will be the investigation officer in the case, said an order from the Manipur administration.

The order also stated that officer in-charge S Nabajiban Ningthouja and sub-inspector Bishorjit Singh, both from Wangoi police station, will assist Ali in the case.

“The officer in-charge, Wangoi PS and the I.O of the case are directed to handover the case record to Kh Farook Ali, MPS, SDPO/ Mayang Imphal for further investigation,” the order said, adding the SIT should submit the probe progress to the Imphal West superintendent of police on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday said the post-mortem examinations of the two bodies have been conducted.

Chief minister N Biren Singh and Lukhoi visited the victims’ families, who have refused to accept the bodies of the deceased, at Samurou Awang Leikai on Monday and assured that the accused will soon be arrested.

“We do not know the reason behind these killings. Elections can be the reason behind these killings. The government will not remain silent until the perpetrators are arrested,” the CM had said on Monday.

Demanding justice for the deceased, a Joint Action Committee was formed, which announced complete shutdown of Mayai Lambi road in the state from 6am to 5pm every day starting Wednesday. However, medical services, educational institutions and emergency services will be exempted from the shutdown.