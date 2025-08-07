Manipur govt notifies rules to ensure women’s safety during nights in factories

IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Tuesday made it compulsory for factories to obtain the written consent of women to work night shifts, install proper lighting and CCTV cameras on the premises, and arrange secure transportation for women employees working late. New Manipur Civil Secretariat (File Photo)

The provisions were incorporated in a notification issued on Tuesday by the state government’s Department of Textiles, Commerce and Industry.

The directive takes effect immediately.

An official on Wednesday said women could still work beyond 7pm but this could only happen if they provide written consent, ensuring that no one is compelled to continue working during late hours against their will.

“To support this new regulation, the government has outlined several mandatory safety provisions. Factories are required to install proper lighting and CCTV cameras both inside and outside the premises to ensure continuous surveillance. Employers must also arrange secure transportation for women employees working late, ensuring they are safely dropped off at their homes after shifts”, a senior government official said.

A notification issued on Tuesday stated that, in addition to physical security, the government was also emphasising the importance of a healthy and respectful working environment. The notification called for the creation of workplace conditions that respect women’s health, hygiene, and personal dignity, and that prevent the emergence of any hostile or discriminatory atmosphere.

The notification also mandates strict adherence to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

It said all factories are required to adopt a formal anti-sexual harassment policy. As part of the compliance process, each factory must appoint a dedicated grievance officer to address complaints and ensure that women’s concerns are dealt with efficiently and fairly.

The new order bars pregnant and lactating mothers from working 6am to 7pm. This aligns with protections outlined under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, which ensures that working mothers are not subjected to undue stress or conditions that may affect their health or that of their child.

“This measure highlights the state’s commitment to safeguarding women’s rights and ensuring their safety in the workplace,” Anurag Bajpai, additional chief secretary of the Department of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, said in the notification.