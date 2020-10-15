Manipur has a tourism revival plan, it is spread over 60 constituencies

india

In a move to promote Covid-19- hit tourism industry, Manipur is planning to set up eco-tourism facilities at all the 60 assembly constituencies in the state.

“The state government has finalised the proposal to set up the eco-tourism facilities having basic amenities,” says director W Ibohal Singh of Manipur tourism department. “The district agencies will implement the said eco-tourism project,” he added.

The government will provide Rs 30 lakh for installing these facilities in each of the 60 constituencies, while another Rs 20 lakh will come from each MLA’s local area development funds, Ibohal told reporters on the sidelines of a function to distribute incentives to six registered tour operators in Imphal on Wednesday.

Ibohal also appealed to the residents to promote homestay facilities in the state as they are preferred by tourists. Presently homestay is available in the state capital besides Moirang in Bishnupur district and Ukhrul in Ukhrul district.

Six registered tour operators in the state were given a cash incentive of Rs one lakh each considering their current challenges. Commissioner (Tourism) Devas Deval said the department will start focusing on domestic tourism in the days to come in order to offset the lack of tourist inflow due to the Covid-19 situation.

According to state tourism department sources, a total of 28,836 tourists including 12,102 foreign tourists visited the state in 2019-20. While there is no official figure available for tourist inflow in the state since easing of restrictions after the lockdown, it is considered to be very low.

The prevailing sentiment has even led to the suspension of the launch of the much awaited Imphal to Mandalay (Myanmar) bus service, earlier scheduled from April this year.