Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manipur man arrested for trying to smuggle peacock feather shafts to Myanmar

PTI |
May 18, 2025 11:27 AM IST

A peacock feather shaft is the central structure supporting the barbs. It is used for religious and cultural practices.

The police on Sunday said they have arrested a 24-year-old man in Manipur's Kakching district on the charge of trying to smuggle peacock feather shafts, estimated to be valued at 37 lakh, to Myanmar.

Investigation is underway to find out from where the peacock feather shafts were procured to Manipur.(Representative Image)
Investigation is underway to find out from where the peacock feather shafts were procured to Manipur.(Representative Image)

The shaft of a peacock feather is the central, supporting structure from which the barbs extend. The shafts are in demand for religious and cultural practices.

The accused, who failed to produce valid documents for transporting the items, was arrested in Pallel area, police said.

Police seized from him four plastic sacks containing 72,000 peacock feather shafts weighing approximately 142 kg, and a vehicle.

Investigation is underway to find out from where the peacock feather shafts were procured, as the bird is hardly found in Manipur.

The arrested man is a resident of Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar, police said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Manipur man arrested for trying to smuggle peacock feather shafts to Myanmar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On