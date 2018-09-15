Manipur man beaten to death on suspicion of vehicle theft

A man was beaten to death by villagers in Manipur’s Imphal district on suspicion of being a motor vehicle thief, sparking fears of Hindu-Muslim tensions, police said on Friday.

Farooq Khan of Thoubal district was beaten to death by villagers of Tharoijam on Thursday. Muslim organisations have demandeda thorough probe by the government, contending that the victim was innocent.

Police say they have taken steps to ensure the crime does not have a communal spillover.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 12:45 IST