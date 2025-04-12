Manipur: ‘Mentally ill’ minor girl raped and murdered in Churachandpur, suspect held

A ‘mentally challenged’ minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Manipur's Churachandpur district, officials told PTI on Saturday. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The girl's body was found in a forest in Thanlon sub-division of the district on Friday. According to the officials, she had gone to collect firewood at a forest in Leijangphai area on Friday. As she did not return, her father became concerned and went to the forest.

Her body was found with the clothes torn and injury marks on the body, officials added. The police have arrested a suspect in the case and probe is underway.

Third sexual assault incident involving minors in less than a month

This is the third incident in Churachandpur district involving sexual assault of minor girls in less than a month.

Earlier this month, a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an underaged boy in the district.

Last month, a 9-year-old girl was found dead in the vicinity of a relief camp for internally displaced people in Churachandpur district.

The girl's body was found with an injury mark on her neck and bloodstains around the body. Her parents and civil society organisations, including the Zomi Mothers' Association, had alleged the girl was murdered after being sexually assaulted, the PTI report added.

Manipur is currently under the President's Rule since February 13 after the then-chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Over 260 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities in May 2023.

The clashes began after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to protest against an order of the Manipur High Court on the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

(With PTI inputs)