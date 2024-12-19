Manipur Police raids insurgent hideouts, seizes weapons, arrests multiple cadres

Imphal: Security forces raided two camps, suspected to be used by proscribed Meitei insurgent groups, at Makou Pourabi in Imphal on Wednesday. The search operations were carried out in vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts, said an officer on Thursday. A search operation and area domination in Manipur (PTI/Representative photo)

Police have recovered an INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) LMG (light machine gun) magazine, 47 fired cartridges, one bayonet, two Baofeng walkie-talkie sets, two four-wheelers, one two-wheeler, bulletproof helmet, cadre uniforms and other incriminating documents and materials from the camps.

Meanwhile, six suspected cadres of the insurgent group were arrested from Bijoypur Mamang Leikai and Makha Leikai in Kakching district. “Three mobile handsets were recovered from them,” said a Manipur Police officer.

Police said that they also arrested two suspected active cadres, who were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public, private firms, and government offices, from Mantripukhri Bazar in Imphal East district.

“Two demand letters, 16 cash receipts of uniforms, three mobile phones, a wallet containing ₹2,200, two ID cards, and one scooter (Honda Activa) were recovered from their possession,” the officer added.

Additionally, three active cadres from another faction of the insurgent group were arrested at Thangmeiband Watham Leirak crossing in Imphal West on Wednesday.

Also Read: Additional paramilitary forces rushed to Manipur amid spike in ethnic violence

“A 9mm pistol with one magazine, one .32 pistol with one magazine, 10 live rounds of ammunition, three mobile handsets, and one two-wheeler were recovered from them,” said the officer.

On Tuesday, the police arrested a cadre involved in extortion activities targeting the general public, shops, and beauty parlours around the Tangkhul Avenue area under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West. “A mobile handset was recovered from him,” the officer said.