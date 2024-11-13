Additional paramilitary forces rushed to Manipur amid spike in ethnic violence

The Union government has rushed 20 additional paramilitary companies or nearly 2,500 personnel to Manipur amid a spike in the protracted ethnic violence in the state and an increase in threats against the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), people aware of the matter said on Wednesday. A search operation and area domination in Manipur. (PTI/Representative)

A government official said the Union home ministry approved the additional deployment because of the “challenging situation” in the state. “Fifteen of the 20 companies are from CRPF and five from the BSF [Border Security Force]. Violence here is happening in waves. They will be deployed at sensitive locations.”

Militants abducted a displaced Meitei woman, her two daughters, and three grandchildren on Monday. The six are among the 50,000 people displaced since the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki groups began last year.

In a post on X, Manipur’s Rajya Sabha member Sanajaoba Leishemba on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to intervene and rescue the six.

In Jiribam district bordering Assam, a member of the Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol allegedly raped and murdered a Hmar tribal woman last Thursday.

On Monday, at least 10 armed militants were killed when they attacked a CRPF post and a police station where displaced Meitei had taken refuge. The Hmar and Kuki groups claimed that those who died were armed village volunteers. Police have denied these claims.

The official cited above said both Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups were desperately trying to attack each other especially because of the incidents over the last week. “Tempers are high in both groups. Some groups also issued threats to the CRPF and asked people not to let them leave their camps. The reports of the abduction of the six people and their photos circulating in the media exacerbated the situation. We are monitoring the situation.”

Gunfights between Meitei and Kuki armed militants have been reported since Thursday. On Monday, militants attacked multiple locations using sophisticated weapons, including bombs. The forces have recovered country-made improvised rockets from the site of the attacks. No injuries were reported.

Kuki Students Organisation issued a statement on Tuesday asking tribals not to cooperate with CRPF and prevent paramilitary personnel from leaving their camps. “Any CRPF personnel found in violation of the notice shall do so at their own risk and responsibility,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, protests were held in hill districts such as Kangpokpi demanding the removal of CRPF from the state. Top security officers met the same day to discuss the law and order situation. “All forces have been told that we aim to ensure no violence. They will exercise restraint in dealing with both groups. But at the same time, if the forces come under fire, they have been told to respond appropriately,” a second official said.