Manipur police search operation continue: Guns, other ammunition recovered

In the past 24 hours, the security situation in Manipur remained normal, following which the security forces conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas across various districts of the state, a press release from the Manipur police said. Manipur police and other security forces have been working tandem.(PTI/representative)

During these operations, the following items were recovered: one .32 pistol with two empty magazines and two live rounds of .32mm ammunition from Wangoo Naodakhong area under Kumbi-PS, Bishnupur district on July 3.

Meanwhile on July 3, one country made AK rifle with magazine, one lathode gun, four country made pistols with magazine, three country-made single barrel rifles, one country-made Sten carbine, four Pumpis of various sizes, six 5.56mm live ammunition, six 5.56mm empty cases, one 7.62mm AK-47 live ammunition, nine 7.62mm empty cases, three rounds of Pumpi (live), six 12 Gauge rounds, two 7.62mm BDR/SLR empty cases, one empty case of lathode ammunition and military gears including BP jacket, helmet, Baofeng Walkie Talkie Set without antenna, and a pair of jungle boots from the forest of Maovom village under Churachandpur police station, Churachandpur district.

On June 24, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts, namely Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Senapati, Imphal East and Imphal West, between June 15-22 in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP.

The operations resulted in apprehension of 17 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups and recovery of 24 weapons, three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war like stores, Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) said in a press release

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a team of the Indian Army along with Manipur Police launched a search operation in the general area Leirongthel Pitra, Nongpok Sekmai of Thoubal District on June 16 and recovered three weapons comprising one .303 Rifle, one 12 Bore double-barrel gun, one pistol, ammunition and war-like stores.