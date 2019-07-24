Manipur shuts down to protest mystery death of class VII student N Babysana

A 24-hour shutdown called to protest the mysterious death of a student in Manipur threw normal life out of gear in the north eastern border state on Wednesday. State capital Imphal was the most affected.

Newly formed Joint Action Committee (JAC) Against the Mysterious death of Ningthoujam Babysana Chanu organised the shutdown to protest the “unsatisfactory response” of the state government.

The bandh was near total in the greater Imphal area and some other parts of the state. However, no untoward incident was reported till 1 pm.

The roads in Imphal wore a desolate look due to suspension of inter-state and inter-city transport services. Most of the government and private offices, besides educational institutions, markets, and business establishments, remained closed.

But the bandh did not affect the Imphal International Airport and some district headquarters.

The JAC had exempted medical emergencies, religious events and other essential services like electricity and fire services from the bandh.

The committee also rallied the local clubs, women organisations, civil society organisations and students’ organisations to help the family of the dead student get justice.

A class VII student, N Babysana, daughter of Tomchou Singh, a resident of Thangmeiband Maisnam Leikai in Imphal West District was found hanging inside Standard Robarth Higher Secondary School hostel in Canchipur area of Imphal West district on July 18.

The girl’s family alleges murder and refutes suicide as was suspected initially. While the police have detained some hostel staff, the JAC has accused the state government of slowing down investigations.

Demanding justice, the volunteers of the All Manipur Students’ Union had staged a mass protest cum sit-in demonstration at the western gate of the DM College premises in Imphal on Tuesday.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 14:46 IST