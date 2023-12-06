Manipur to submit report on steps taken for de-escalation of violence: NHRC chariman

New Delhi: The Manipur government will in a new weeks submit to the National Human Rights Commission a report on efforts taken by the administration to “de-escalate the violent situation (in the state) and return to normalcy,” the body’s chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra said on Wednesday. Manipur government will submit report on steps taken to achieve normalcy, says NHRC chairman Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra. (ANI)

The report will include details of compensation disbursed to people affected , management of blockades on national highways, and an update on the well-being of those in relief camps,” he added, pointing out both the decades-long issue behind ethnic violence in the state, and the fact that the current situation, “is not normal”.

HT reported on 5 December that at least 13 people were killed in a fresh incident of violence on Monday afternoon — the highest single-day toll reported in the state in six months and one that punctured the tenuous peace in the strife-torn region once again.

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis since May 3. The clashes have left at least 182 dead (excluding the 13 who died on Monday) and around 50,000 homeless. The largest single-day toll in the state before Monday was reported on June 14, when nine people were shot dead in different areas of Kangpokpi district.

“We have asked Manipur government to make an endeavour and to make peace. Large number of people including the ones in the government are residing in the relief camp so we have issued direction that there should be regular health facilities provided, good educational facilties, employment and livelihood opportunities to the incumbent besides nutritious food,” Mishra added.

The Supreme Court appointed panel headed by former chief justice of J&K high court, Gita Mittal, submitted a report on release of ex-gratia payment, given to families of 169 people who were killed and identified. This include three members from the central security forces - two from the Border Security Force (BSF) and one from the Assam Rifles, and three personnel of the Manipur Police. Six bodies mentioned in this report remained identified and data provided in the report is only till October 7.

The report that is to be submitted is a follow-up to the commission’s instructions to the state from November.

That month, NHRC held a two-day camp in Guwahati to hear cases from the northeastern states during which it asked the Manipur government to pay ₹10 lakh compensation each within four weeks to the next of kin of all the people who died in ethnic clashes since May. The rights body also asked the state to clear the blockade on National Highways 2 and 37 passing through Manipur.

The Manipur government on Sunday resumed mobile internet services across the state, except in the buffer zones — areas that connect valley districts with hill districts.