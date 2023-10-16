Manipur viral video case: CBI files chargesheet against six accused, reports one ‘child in conflict with law’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against six accused and a report against one ‘child in conflict with law’ in the May 4 viral video case in Manipur involving sexual assault on women and killing of two men. Clashes in Manipur first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The CBI had registered a case on the request of the Manipur government and taken over the investigation on June 21. On May 4, a mob of approximately 900-1,000 armed individuals with sophisticated weapons stormed B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.



The mob vandalised and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders and sexually assaulted women. According to reports, three women were paraded naked and a 21-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by the mob.



It was further alleged that two family members of one of the victims were also killed in the incident.

“According to the central agency, investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the said incident. A chargesheet was filed today before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Guwahati designated as per the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court”, the agency stated.

Further investigation is continuing including the identification of other accused involved in the offences beside other aspects of the case, the CBI said.

“The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial”, the statement added.



At least 178 people have been killed and 50,000 displaced in the violence which erupted in Manipur on May 3 in the Churachandpur town. The clashes broke out after tribal groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

