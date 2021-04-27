Manipur woman fined for travelling with fake Covid-19 negative report

A 21-year-old woman in Manipur’s Thoubal district has been fined for travelling with a fake Covid-19 negative test report, official sources said.

According to an official order by Thoubal district magistrate N Bandana Devi on Monday, Wangkhem Rabina Devi travelled from Hyderabad to Imphal on April 22 by IndiGo flight via Kolkata using a fake Covid-I9 negative report.

“Upon investigation and verification by the surveillance team at Imphal airport, it was found that Rabina Devi was Covid-19 positive on April 21,” the order said. “Such an irresponsible act will likely transmit/spread in future to other co-passenger and contacts travelling in the above flight.”

A fine of ₹2,000 has been imposed on Rabina Devi and “she must execute a bond with sureties for her good behaviour for a period of six months under Section 110 of Cr PC, 1973 as and when she is declared medically fit to appear before the executive magistrate,” the order said.

In the wake of the rising number of Covic-19 cases in the state, the health authority has made it mandatory for all persons entering the northeastern state by air or by road to carry negative Covid-19 test reports taken within 72 hours from arrival in the state.

After discontinuing it in December, the state resumed Covid-19 testing for incoming air passengers from five states on arrival at the airport from February 24, 2021. Since then, 4,207 air passengers have been tested for Covid-19 at the airport of which 96 had tested positive till April 26.