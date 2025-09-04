Big breakthrough after Manipur talks: Kuki-Zo group agrees to open National Highway-2

In a major development towards easing tensions in Manipur, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has agreed to open National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods, the Union home ministry (MHA) announced on Thursday. An ambulance rides past a security vehicle positioned in the middle of a road, during a curfew in Imphal on June 9, 2025, after violence errupted. (AFP file)

The decision was taken after a series of meetings in New Delhi over the past few days between officials of the Union home ministry (MHA) and a delegation of KZC. The council has also assured full cooperation with the security forces deployed by the central government to maintain peace along the key highway, which serves as a lifeline for the state, the MHA said.

"Kuki-Zo Council has given a commitment to cooperate with security forces deployed by the Government of India to maintain peace along NH-2," MHA said in a statement.

NH-2, a crucial lifeline connecting Manipur with Nagaland and other parts of the Northeast, had been blocked amid the ethnic tensions that erupted in the state in May 2023.

The conflict, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, has led to widespread violence, loss of lives, displacement of thousands, and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

The reopening of the highway is seen as a confidence-building measure and a step towards restoring normalcy in the violence-affected state. Officials in both Imphal and New Delhi believe easing access to essential commodities will help reduce the hardships faced by displaced families and civilians living in relief camps, news agency ANI reported.

Side by side, the MHA further said, a tripartite meeting among representatives of MHA, Government of Manipur, and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) was also held at New Delhi on Thursday.

"The meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the Agreement for a period of one year," the MHA mentioned.

The ministry said that, among other provisions, the revised ground rules reiterated two key points: "the territorial integrity of Manipur and the need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to Manipur."

The MHA also said, “Kuki National Organisation and United People's Front have also agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict, reduce the number of designated camps, relocate the weapons with nearest Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) camps, and stringent physical verification of cadres by Security Forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any.”

(With inputs from ANI)