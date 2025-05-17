Manipur’s Kuki-Zo representatives rule out talks till dialogue over their demands

Manipur’s 10 Kuki-Zo legislators, representatives from their civil society organisations, and Kuki outfits, who signed the suspension of operations agreement, have ruled out talks with the Union government until the resumption of concrete political dialogue on their demands. The decision was taken at a closed-door meeting at an undisclosed location in Guwahati on Friday. The decision was taken at a closed-door meeting at an undisclosed location in Guwahati. (Sourced)

In a statement, the participants of the meeting said they resolved that they will not engage with the government of India or its representatives until the resumption of substantive political dialogue. Kuki-Zo lawmakers, including seven of them from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and other groups representing these communities have been demanding a separate administration on the lines of a Union territory since the ethnic violence began in Manipur in May 2023.

The violence between Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo communities has claimed over 260 lives and displaced around 60,000 people.

The Kuki Zo Council (KZC), an apex body of the representatives of these communities in Manipur, convened Friday’s meeting. At the last meeting at Churachandpur in Manipur on May 13, the organisation reiterated their demand for a separate administration akin to Puducherry.

KZC on Friday decided to have a united stance on the issue for the government formation in Manipur, months after President’s rule was imposed in the state in February after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned. In recent weeks, the BJP and some of its allies have been trying to form a new government in the state.

The Meiteis are the dominant community in the Imphal Valley. The tribal Kuki-Zo communities are a majority in the hill districts. No resolution of the conflict between these communities was in sight despite a drop in violence and the Union government’s repeated efforts. People from one side have not been able to enter districts where the other is in the majority since the clashes broke out.