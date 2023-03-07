Home / India News / Manish Sisodia shared ward with ‘dreaded criminals’ on day 1 in prison: Official

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 07, 2023 01:10 PM IST

Jail official shared details of Delhi's former dy CM Manish Sisodia's first day in jail after he was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

Former deputy chief minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has been kept in a senior citizen's cell and he is not sharing it with anyone, prison officials told news agency ANI. Sisodia was sent to Tihar Jail after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent him to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with his alleged involvement in the excise policy case.

Manish Sisodia was lodged in a senior citizen's cell on his first day in jail.(PTI)
“Sisodia is lodged in ward number 9, with mounted CCTVs of Tihar Jail number 1,” the official was quoted as saying by ANI. He added that there are some ‘dreaded criminals' who are sharing the sharing the same ward with him as neighbours.

Sisodia underwent medical test after reaching the prison and was provided with a ‘Sparsh Kit’ that has toothpaste, soap, toothbrush and other items.

The prison official said the former dy CM had his dinner as per the schedule. “At around 6-7:30 pm, Sisodia was offered chapati, rice and aloo matar.”

As an undertrial prisoner, Sisodia is allowed to wear clothes as per his convenience, the official cited the jail manual. He added that Sisodia's family will bring personal clothes for him during their visit today.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26 in connection with the case and was produced before the Rouse Avenue court on the next day. The CBI custody was further extended for a period of 2 days on Saturday. CBI till date has had 7 days custody of Sisodia out of 15 days permitted as per law.

The court sent Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 and allowed him to carry a copy of Srimad Bhagwadgita, a pen, diary and his spectacles along with prescribed medicines.

(With ANI inputs)

    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

