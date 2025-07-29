Cong's Manish Tewari hints with a song why he didn't speak in Op Sindoor debate, references Shashi Tharoor too
Former minister Manish Tewari shares report about how Congress MPs who were part of multi-party foreign delegations after Op Sindoor were not listed as speakers
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday morning made a social media post carrying a patriotic song about “Bharat ki baat”, and a a news report about why he and Shashi Tharoor did not speak during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor.
All taken together, it appeared to strike a note of disagreement with the party's decision not to have him among its speakers. For, the news report he referenced in his X post was headlined ‘Spoke in favour of govt: Why Congress benched Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari during Operation Sindoor debate’.
The report mentioned how none of the Congress MP who were part of the multi-party delegations constituted by the Modi government for global outreach after Operation Sindoor were included in the party's list of speakers. Tewari and Tharoor were prominent among these MPs.
The Congress was uncomfortable — most prominently with Tharoor — about its MPs being picked without the government asking for names. And then, during the delegation's speeches, the Congress MPs' praise of the Modi's government policies made the situation more complicated.
In his post on Tuesday, Tewari, a senior leader who is currently MP from Chandigarh, chose to post a song from Manoj Kumar's movie ‘Purab Aur Pachhim’ (1970). The lyrics, translated simply, says “Where love is part of our tradition, of that land I sing. I come from Bharat (India), it is Bharat's story that I sing.”
Tharoor had responded in even fewer words when reporters asked him about not being on the Congress list of speakers on Monday. "Maunvrat (vow of silence),” he said, smiling.
The debate on Operation Sindoor will continue in Parliament on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah are expected to speak, as are Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.