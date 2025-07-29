Cong's Manish Tewari hints with a song why he didn't speak in Op Sindoor debate, references Shashi Tharoor too

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday morning made a social media post carrying a patriotic song about “Bharat ki baat”, and a a news report about why he and Shashi Tharoor did not speak during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor. Manish Tewari was part of the multi-party delegations that went to foreign countries with India's anti-terror message after Operation Sindoor. Shashi Tharoor was another Congress MP on one of the delegations. (PTI FIle)

All taken together, it appeared to strike a note of disagreement with the party's decision not to have him among its speakers. For, the news report he referenced in his X post was headlined ‘Spoke in favour of govt: Why Congress benched Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari during Operation Sindoor debate’.

Also read | Parliament Monsoon Session Live: After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to see Operation Sindoor debate

The report mentioned how none of the Congress MP who were part of the multi-party delegations constituted by the Modi government for global outreach after Operation Sindoor were included in the party's list of speakers. Tewari and Tharoor were prominent among these MPs.

Also read | Sonia Gandhi attacks PM Modi over ‘shameful silence on Gaza genocide'

The Congress was uncomfortable — most prominently with Tharoor — about its MPs being picked without the government asking for names. And then, during the delegation's speeches, the Congress MPs' praise of the Modi's government policies made the situation more complicated.

In his post on Tuesday, Tewari, a senior leader who is currently MP from Chandigarh, chose to post a song from Manoj Kumar's movie ‘Purab Aur Pachhim’ (1970). The lyrics, translated simply, says “Where love is part of our tradition, of that land I sing. I come from Bharat (India), it is Bharat's story that I sing.”

Also read | BCCI's call on India vs Pakistan awaited amid outrage

Tharoor had responded in even fewer words when reporters asked him about not being on the Congress list of speakers on Monday. "Maunvrat (vow of silence),” he said, smiling.

The debate on Operation Sindoor will continue in Parliament on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah are expected to speak, as are Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.