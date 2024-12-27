Manmohan Singh, a towering figure in political and economic landscape: CWC

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying he laid the foundation for India’s rapid economic growth as the country’s finance minister in the nineties, and as prime minister, led the country with a sense of calm determination and exceptional wisdom. Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attend the Congress Working Committee meeting convened to pay tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

The CWC’s meeting on Friday came a day after the top decision-making body met in Belagavi and vowed to launch a major campaign against the BJP. 24 hours later, a sombre mood engulfed the Congress as the CWC paid homage to Singh, the only PM outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete two terms or ten years in power.

Calling Singh “a towering figure in India’s political and economic landscape, whose contributions transformed the country and earned him respect worldwide,” the CWC said, “As finance minister in the early 1990s, Dr Singh was the architect of India’s economic liberalisation. With unmatched foresight, he initiated a series of reforms that not only saved the nation from a balance-of-payments crisis but also opened the doors to global markets. Through his policies of deregulation, privatization, and the encouragement of foreign investment, he laid the foundation for India’s rapid economic growth. Under his stewardship, India emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, a testament to his brilliance and vision.”

“As the 13th Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh led the country with a sense of calm determination and exceptional wisdom. His tenure was marked by sustained economic growth, global recognition, and social progress. He steered the nation through the challenges of the global financial crisis in 2008 with strategic measures that shielded India from its worst effects,” the CWC said.

“His leadership saw remarkable initiatives like MGNREGA, Right to Education, the historic Indo-U.S. Civil Nuclear Deal, National Food Security Act, Land Acquisition Act, Agricultural Debt Waiver and Debt Relief Scheme, and the 93rd Constitutional Amendment that advanced social justice for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs through Article 15(5). He also championed the Right to Information (RTI) Act to enhance transparency, the Forest Rights Act to empower tribal communities, and contributed to achieving the highest GDP growth rate during his tenure. Dr. Singh’s dedication to inclusive growth, international diplomacy, and economic modernization strengthened India’s position in the global arena, while simultaneously focusing on the welfare of the common man. His legacy as a compassionate, reformist leader who prioritized stability and development will forever be etched in India’s history,” the CWC resolution said.

The highest executive body of the party also noted Singh as a “respected academician, whose career as an economist helped shape India’s policies and direction.”

“His scholarly work as an economist and his service at institutions like the United Nations and the Reserve Bank of India laid the groundwork for many of the economic reforms he later championed as a policymaker. Dr. Singh’s profound understanding of economics, combined with his dedication to education, inspired countless students, scholars, and policymakers. His academic rigour and intellectual contributions were pivotal in shaping India’s approach to development, and his mentorship has had a lasting impact on the country’s future economists,” the Working Committee added.

Earlier in the day, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary KC Venugopal and others paid their last respects at the former PM’s residence.

“Dr. Singh was a man of extraordinary personal qualities. His grace, humility, and dignity set him apart as a leader of rare character. Despite holding the highest offices in the land, he always remained grounded, treating everyone with respect and kindness. His demeanour was calm, composed, and always guided by a deep sense of integrity. He was not only admired for his intellect and accomplishments but also for his unassuming nature, which made him beloved to people across all walks of life. Dr. Singh embodied the very best qualities of a true statesman—compassion, honesty, and a deep commitment to public service. His life was a living example of how grace and humility can coexist with great power,” the CWC added.

The Congress also pledged to “honour Dr Manmohan Singh’s memory and carry forward his enduring legacy.”

“His vision of economic reform, social justice, and inclusive growth will continue to inspire and guide us. The ideals he stood for—integrity, diligence, and compassion—will remain a beacon for future generations. We commit to upholding his values as we work towards building a more prosperous and united India, just as he envisioned. Dr Singh’s legacy as a leader, an economist, and a humble human being will live on, inspiring all of us to contribute to the continued progress and betterment of our great nation,” the CWC resolution said.