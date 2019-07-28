Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi assures full support from Centre to rainfall affected areas
Mann Ki Baat Live: This will be the second episode of the radio monologue delivered by PM Modi after he led the party to a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls in May this year
11:30 am IST
11: 28 am IST
11:25 am IST
11:20 am IST
11:18 am IST
11:15 am IST
11:10 am IST
11:08 am IST
11:03 am IST
Prime minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ today at 11 am. This is the second episode of the radio monologue delivered by PM Modi after he led the party to a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls in May this year.
In the first edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ in June, PM Modi urged the citizens to resort to conservation of water, saying that there is a pressing need to make water conservation a mass movement in the country akin to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.
Follow live update here:
PM assures help from Centre to rainfall affected areas
PM Modi also acknowledged the widespread damage due to heavy rainfall in many parts of India. “I assure all the people who have been affected by flood that Centre and State governments are working together to provide all kinds of assistance at a fast pace,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi praises challenges faced in ‘Back to Village’ programme
A great thing about ‘Back to Village’ programme, PM Modi said, is that it was organised in remote villages too. “The officials climbed through difficult terrains and crossed hills. These officers also reached the border panchayats, which are always affected by cross border firing. They went to the extremely sensitive areas of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag district without any fear,” PM Modi said.
‘People from Kashmir want to join the movement of development’
Talking about the ‘Back to Village’ programme, PM Modi said that he read an interesting comment on mygov.in from Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Shopian, who was happy to play the role of an active citizen in organising community mobilisation programme - Back to Village.
“After reading the message shared by Mohammad Aslam ji, my curiosity grew to know more about the ‘Back to Village’ programme. When I went through it in detail, I felt that the whole country should also be aware of it. Such programmes show that people of Kashmir want to join the mainstream of development,” he said.
Mann ki Baat brings the spotlight back on cleanliness campaign
Lauding the transformation of India’s movement from cleanliness to beautifcation and individual efforts made by the citizens, PM Modi said. “Mr Saini, along with his team began the cleanliness movement from Lodhi road area. He transformed the area through stret art and wonderful paintings. He also took up the task of beautification of overbridge and boundaries of school. The movement gained momentum and expanded through people’s support,”
PM Modi announces quiz competition for kids
Urging students to participate in a quiz competition, PM Modi said, “Students should participate in this competition, make it interesting, memorable through participation. I specially call upon schools, parents, teachers to strive hard to ensure victory for their respective schools. I encourage all students to join,” PM Modi. The winners from the competition will be taken to Sriharikota and the expenses will be borne by the government.
2019 has been a great year for India’s space missions
PM Modi said that this year has been a great year for India’s space missions. “Our scientists had launched A-Sat in March, followed by Chandrayaan-2. There was not much talk of the A-Sat as elections were being held during that time. With the success of A-Sat, we can destroy satellites which are almost 300 kilometres away in just three minutes. We are the only fourth century country in the world to achieve this feat,” the prime minister said.
Hope Chandrayaan mission will inspire youth: PM Modi
Discussing India’s feat in space venture, exhbited recently through Chandrayaan-2 mission, PM Modi said, “I fervently hope that Chandrayaan-2 mission will inspire our youth towards Science & Innovation. We are now expectantly waiting for the month of September, when Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan will land on Lunar surface.”
PM Modi praises 10 cancer survivor kids
PM Modi, through his radio programme praised kids who have defeated cancer and have emerged as survivors. “We know that the mere mention of word Cancer is enough to scare the world. These 10 children, not only fought against #Cancer in their battle of life, but also brought glory, laurels to the country. They were champions of life,” PM Modi said.
Young champions who made India proud on world stage. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/jtQIYrXjHK— narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) July 28, 2019
PM Modi brings up national movement for water conservation
“People have shared information on traditional methods. Media has embarked upon quite few innovative campaigns. Be it Govt or NGOs, something or other is being carried out on war footing,” PM Modi said.
People from all walks of life have expressed their concern regarding water conservation. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/xVdp2pDi2F— narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) July 28, 2019