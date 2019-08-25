Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to launch ‘Fit India Movement’ on National Sports Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on radio broadcast at 11 am today. This will be his third radio address since he was re-elected for a second term as the prime minister in May.

The last episode of the radio programme was on February this year, where he had expressed confidence in BJP-led NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said that the programme will return after the polls.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.

11:35 am IST PM Narendra Modi to launch 'Fit India Movement' on National Sports Day On 29th Aug, 'National Sports Day' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Fit India Movement'.





11:32 am IST Technology acted as bridge between me and Bear Grylls . 'A lot of people wanted to know how Bear Grylls understood my Hindi. People asked whether it was edited or shot multiple times. Technology acted as bridge between me & him. A cordless device attached to his ear translated Hindi into English simultaneously,' says PM Narendra Modi.





11:30 am IST ‘Let us put in practice the inherent strength of India realized by Swami Vivekananda’: PM Modi ‘My dear countrymen, who can forget the historic speech of Swami Vivekananda delivered on September 11, 1893. Come, let us look anew at India which Swami Vivekananda had seen and let us put in practice the inherent strength of India realized by Swami Vivekananda. We possess everything within us, let us proceed with confidence,’ says PM Modi.





11:28 am IST PM Modi raises concern about the dwindling tiger population in the world Our country is full of diversity and this wide range of diversity will also inculcate variations within you as a teacher. Your life will be enriched. The Tiger Summit took place in 2010 at St. Petersburg, Russia. At this summit, a resolution was taken expressing concern about the dwindling tiger population in the world.





11:25 am IST People have expressed a desire to know more about the ‘Man vs. Wild’ People have expressed a desire to know more about the ‘Man vs. Wild’ television episode aired on Discovery Channel to PM Narendra Modi on this episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’.





11:21 am IST Let us join hands to curb single-use plastic, says PM Modi When we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th anniversary we'll not only be dedicating to him an open defecation free India but also kick starting a mass movement for making India plastic free.





11:12 am IST 'Gandhiji shared an unbreakable bond with truth': PM Modi 'Gandhiji shared an unbreakable bond with truth; he shared a similar unique bond with the spirit of service. He emphasized not only on the spirit of service, but also on the inner happiness it led to,' says PM Narendra Modi. 'Mahatma Gandhi, of course, became the voice of innumerable Indians, in the larger backdrop of upholding human values & human dignity; in a way, he had become the voice of the world,' says PM Modi.





11:10 am IST 'Gandhi served the poor, the destitute, the weak and the hungry': PM Modi 'Mahatma Gandhi served communities in South Africa that were bearing the brunt of apartheid. He served farmers in Champaran who were being discriminated against. He served millworkers who were being underpaid,' says PM Narendra Modi. 'He served the poor, the destitute, the weak and the hungry… he took it as life's prime duty. He presented shining examples through the medium of service in his own life,' PM Modi says.





11:07 am IST Preparations are underway for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary Preparations are underway for a mega festival in India. Not just in India, it is a part of the discourse in the whole world.





11:05 am IST ‘Krishna- Janma Mahotsav, the festival of the birth of Lord Krishna was celebrated throughout India’: PM Modi Krishna- Janma Mahotsav, the festival of the birth of Lord Krishna was celebrated throughout India. Can anyone even imagine the greatness of his personality, that, even after thousands of years, the festival comes along with renewed novelty, a new inspiration with fresh energy: #PMonAIR #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/1todKubykA — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 25, 2019





11:00 am IST PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation through ‘Mann ki baat’ PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation through ‘Mann ki baat’. My dear countrymen, Namaskar.



On the one hand, these days, our country is enjoying the feast of rains; on the other, every corner of the country is celebrating festivals and fairs. And this will go on till Diwali: #PMonAIR #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/ELpS5fxWSq — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 25, 2019



