Mano Thangaraj sworn-in as minister in Tamil Nadu cabinet

Padmanabhapuram DMK MLA T Mano Thangaraj, who was dropped from the cabinet in September 2024, was sworn-in as a minister and re-inducted in the MK Stalin-led cabinet. This comes a day after the resignation of Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy from the cabinet. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets State Ministers, SS Sivasankar, Mano Thangaraj, Raja Kannappan and S Muthusamy, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to Thangaraj, who was removed as Milk and Dairy Development minister in the previous rejig of the cabinet. He was allotted the same portfolio on Monday.

The event also saw chief minister MK Stalin and governor Ravi meet for the first time post the DMK government securing a favourable verdict in the Supreme Court against the latter delaying assent to various Bills adopted in the state assembly. The CM and governor shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

The governor on Sunday approved chief minister Stalin’s recommendation on their resignation, a communique from the Raj Bhavan said. The resignations came days after Senthil Balaji, facing ED probe in a cash-for-jobs case in an earlier AIADMK regime, was asked by the Supreme Court on Wednesday to make a choice “between post and freedom” as it had warned him of cancelling bail if he did not step down as minister.

“When you were a minister, categorical findings have been recorded against you in the manner in which you brought about settlement and the proceedings are quashed. Grant of bail does not mean power to influence witnesses. In the past, you have influenced witnesses,” the bench had said. The top court, as a result, offered him a choice.

“So, you have to make a choice between the post and the freedom. Such drastic findings are recorded against you in capacity as a minister,” the bench had said while hearing pleas to recall Balaji’s bail on the ground that he influenced witnesses in the case.

Ponmudy, a senior Darvida Munnetra Kazhgam leader, courted a major controversy recently over his Shaivite-Vaishnavite remarks, drawing widespread criticism, even as the Madras high court later initiated proceedings on its own on the matter.

Transport minister S S Sivasankar will handle Electricity portfolio, held by Senthil Balaji. Further, housing minister S Muthusamy has been allotted excise and prohibition, also held by Senthil Balaji.

RS Rajakannappan has been allotted Ponmudy’s forests and Khadi, in addition to his existing milk and dairy development portfolio, the release said.

“The minor reshuffle balances communities within the cabinet,” said political analyst Maalan Narayanan. “With Sivasankar, Muthusamy, and Rajakannappan, Stalin has reached out to the dominant Vanniyar, Gounder, and Yadava communities, respectively. The Vanniyar community is a vote bank of NDA ally Pattali Makkal Katchi and with the AIADMK joining the NDA again on April 11, it is key for the DMK to also build support among the Vanniyars who are dominant in the northern and western region.” (ATTRIBUTION)

“And, with Thangaraj they are looking at Christian votes, the region of Kanyakumari. The undercurrent is that Christians may largely support Vijay who is also a Christian and the DMK has no real strategy so far against TVK,” he said.

Ponmudy, a strongman Villupuram district strongman, is one of the DMK’s old hands who entered the Tamil Nadu cabinet for the first time in 1989. “He is on the verge of retirement with the next generation of leaders in the DMK taking charge so it is a good riddance for the party concerning him. Ponmudi had also created rivals in Villupuram and was overly pushing for his son,”Maalan said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ponmudy’s son Gautam Sigamani was denied nomination for Kallakurichi parliamentary seat. However, he was appointed as the DMK’s secretary for Villupuram (East) district.

“But Balaji won’t be affected like Ponmudi. He may be a blemish but he brings the funds to the party either directly or indirectly which is required for elections. His hold in his native Karur is built from scratch. Loyalty will count more than morality here,” the analyst said.

“DMK wouldn’t want to lose him. They will let the legal cases reach its logical conclusion. Balaji won’t be a minister but he will move freely. He will continue to be close to the CM, the party high command,’ he added.